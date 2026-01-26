Infineon teams up with NIELIT to boost India’s chip ecosystem

German company Infineon Technologies and India’s National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive framework for semiconductor skilling and workforce development in India.

Under the partnership, Infineon will collaborate with NIELIT — an autonomous body under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) — to develop training programs in semiconductor assembly, test and packaging, including curriculum enrichment, expert seminars, “train the trainer” programmes, and equipment donation for hands-on practical training, according to a media release.

“India is one of the world’s most dynamic economies, and its ambition to build a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem aligns perfectly with Infineon’s expertise in power systems and IoT,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. “Our partnership with NIELIT reflects our deep commitment to India — not just as a market, but as a strategic innovation and R&D hub. By investing in talent development and knowledge transfer, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will power India’s semiconductor future and support the vision of Viksit Bharat [Developed India] 2047.”