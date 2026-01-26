Infineon teams up with NIELIT to boost India’s chip ecosystem
Under the partnership, Infineon will collaborate with NIELIT — an autonomous body under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) — to develop training programs in semiconductor assembly, test and packaging.
German company Infineon Technologies and India’s National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive framework for semiconductor skilling and workforce development in India.
Under the partnership, Infineon will collaborate with NIELIT — an autonomous body under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) — to develop training programs in semiconductor assembly, test and packaging, including curriculum enrichment, expert seminars, “train the trainer” programmes, and equipment donation for hands-on practical training, according to a media release.
“India is one of the world’s most dynamic economies, and its ambition to build a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem aligns perfectly with Infineon’s expertise in power systems and IoT,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. “Our partnership with NIELIT reflects our deep commitment to India — not just as a market, but as a strategic innovation and R&D hub. By investing in talent development and knowledge transfer, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will power India’s semiconductor future and support the vision of Viksit Bharat [Developed India] 2047.”
“This partnership with Infineon represents a significant milestone for India’s semiconductor ecosystem development,” said Prof. M.M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT. “By combining NIELIT’s nationwide training infrastructure with Infineon’s global expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, we will create world-class skilling programmes that prepare our youth for careers in this critical sector. This collaboration directly supports India’s goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductors.”