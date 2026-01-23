Neura partners with Bosch to advance humanoid robotics

Neura Robotics and Robert Bosch Robotics GmbH, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH have entered a strategic technology and development partnership to drive the industrial scaling of humanoid robotics and Physical AI from Germany.

The two companies will jointly collect real-world work, movement and environmental data in Bosch facilities using advanced sensor suits. As part of the collaboration, Bosch and Neura will co-develop AI-based core and functional software, as well as intuitive user interfaces, according to a media release.

Bosch will support Neura in the industrialization process — from optimizing production workflows to scaling software.

“Our mission is to set the global benchmark for Physical AI and humanoid robotics, establishing a European alternative to the major platform players in the US and China. The partnership with Bosch is a powerful signal: Germany and Europe are investing in next-generation technologies developed independently. Physical training data is the biggest challenge in robotics; no one has it,” said David Reger, Founder and CEO of Neura Robotics. “At Neura, we have turned this challenge into our competitive advantage, and now, with Bosch, we have the opportunity to capture, structure, and leverage real-world data.”