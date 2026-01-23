Bechtle integrates IQM quantum computer at Heilbronn

Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences (HHN) has commissioned German IT service provider Bechtle to deliver, install and support a quantum computer from Finnish company IQM Quantum Computers.

With the IQM Spark system, the German university is integrating a dedicated quantum-computing platform at its TechCampus to advance teaching, research and applied development, according to a press release.

Commissioning of the 5‑qubit quantum computer is already scheduled for 2026. Bechtle will initially provide operational support and system maintenance for a period of three years, backed by a multi‑tier support model that ensures high availability, including a central point of contact at Bechtle’s IT System House in neighbouring Neckarsulm, the Quantum Technology Competence Centre at Bechtle Bonn, and direct manufacturer support from IQM.

Bechtle’s partnership with IQM enables short response times, prompt access to specialist knowledge and secure, stable integration into existing IT and data infrastructures.

With IQM Spark, Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences is prioritising energy‑efficient operation and supporting a resource-conscious use of high‑performance computing technologies.

A core element of the project is the lasting integration of the quantum computer into the university’s operations. By deploying European quantum hardware, operating the system on site and ensuring close collaboration between the university, the systems integrator and the manufacturer, data, expertise and value creation all remain within Europe, the press release said.

“As a system integrator, Bechtle combines technological expertise with many years of experience in the deployment and secure operation of complex IT infrastructures,” said Michael Guschlbauer, COO of Bechtle AG. “With the first quantum computer at Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences, we are creating a platform that brings education, research and innovation together, while at the same time strengthening Europe’s digital sovereignty and laying the groundwork for the convergence of quantum computing with traditional IT.”