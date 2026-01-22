Horizon Quantum, A&B advance fault-tolerant quantum computing

Singapore’s Horizon Quantum Computing and Alice & Bob (A&B), a Paris and Boston based developer of fault-tolerant quantum computers, have announced a strategic collaboration to leverage both companies’ strengths and streamline the development and deployment of fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC) software.

By integrating A&B’s emulators with Triple Alpha, Horizon Quantum’s development infrastructure, the companies seek to create a full-stack solution for quantum application development that combines best-in-class technologies at both the hardware and software levels, according to a media release.

This collaboration is expected to pave the way for future integration with physical systems, laying the foundation for the seamless deployment of complex algorithms onto A&B’s soon-to-be-released quantum processing units (QPUs).

“Building a complete quantum software stack requires careful integration of algorithms, error correction, and compilation,” said Dr Théau Peronnin, CEO of A&B. “We believe our partnership with Horizon Quantum is an essential step in ensuring we take a rigorous, research-driven approach to these challenges.”

The partnership aims to bring Triple Alpha’s resource analysis capabilities to A&B’s backends. This functionality helps optimise the resources used by quantum algorithms at different levels of abstractions and on different hardware platforms by tracking various metrics such as qubit count and gate count, all critical components for accelerating the practical use of quantum computers, the media release said.