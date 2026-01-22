Eutelsat selects MaiaSpace for LEO satellite launches

Low Earth Orbit satellite operator Eutelsat has entrusted MaiaSpace, a European launch services provider, to secure access to space for part of its OneWeb LEO constellation.

The parties have entered into an agreement for multiple launches spanning several years from 2027. This agreement opens the prospect of securing the majority of Maia launch manifest during the first three years of operation, MaiaSpace said.

This agreement with an experienced launch service customer validates the relevance of the Maia launcher’s design. With its large 3.5-meter diameter fairing, a launch mass capability of up to 4 tons in inclined orbits, and the addition as an option of the Colibri kick-stage increasing mission flexibility, MaiaSpace offers solutions for various missions, in particular for the deployment or replenishment of broadband satellite constellations.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity on a global basis.

The access to space provided by MaiaSpace will contribute to assuring operational continuity for customers of the constellation, by progressively launching replacement satellites for early batches coming to end of operational life, MaiaSpace said.

“This agreement with an experienced and renowned satellite operator confirms that Maia is well-suited for deploying or replenishing satellite broadband constellations,” said Yohann Leroy, CEO of MaiaSpace. “It also opens the prospect of securing the majority of our launch manifest during the first three years of operation.”