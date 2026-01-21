NBC partners with Ahamani to expand drone market in India

National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings), an engineering company of CKA Birla Group, and Ahamani EV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Taiwan’s Ahamani Advanced Inc., have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of next-generation drone technologies in India.

As a part of this strategic partnership, NBC Bearings will invest in 30% equity stake in Ahamani India, NBC said in a press release.

By combining Ahamani’s advanced drone platforms, power systems and control technologies with NBC’s precision engineering expertise and manufacturing scale, the partnership aims to address rapidly growing demand across all drone applications.

Ahamani India will serve as the focal platform for expanding the availability of high- performance drone systems and critical components tailored to Indian market needs.

Leveraging Ahamani’s innovation-led technology base developed in Taiwan, the collaboration will focus on enabling reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for drone applications in various sectors.

“This partnership with Ahamani allows us to extend our engineering strengths into emerging technology domains with strong market potential,” said Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, NBC Bearings. “By working together, we aim to support. India’s growing demand for advanced drone solutions while contributing to the development of a robust domestic technology ecosystem.”