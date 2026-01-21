Fujitsu, SC Ventures launch quantum initiative

Fujitsu Limited and SC Ventures have announced the roadmap for Qubitra Technologies, a new joint venture to accelerate quantum capability and value by integrating quantum resources and talent on a digital platform. SC Ventures by Standard Chartered is a platform for organisations driving innovation and transformation, according to a news release.

Previously incubated as Project Quanta in September 2025, the new venture will launch under the name Qubitra. The company, which will operate in the UK, has been established to deliver high-performance applications, spark collaboration, and accelerate innovation in quantum computing and other frontier technologies.

Moving forward, Qubitra will continue to expand its global partnerships and ecosystem throughout 2026 and beyond, driving innovation at the intersection of quantum computing, AI, and financial services.

“Our mission at Qubitra is to turn quantum innovation into business impact by combining high-performance applications with a collaborative ecosystem that advances the industry,” said Vishal Shete, CEO, Qubitra Technologies.

“We use modern and at times frontier technologies to re-invent financial services: Qubitra, with access to Fujitsu’s quantum software and hardware, will leverage quantum technology across a number of use cases to rewire the DNA in banking and beyond,” said Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures.