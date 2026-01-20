Syntiant opens manufacturing and R&D site in Malaysia

The new site replaces the company’s previous operation in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and more than doubles the company's footprint in the region to around 220,000 square feet.

According to the company, the facility is designed to consolidate manufacturing, engineering and AI research activities at a single location. It is expected to support a workforce of up to 800 employees and increase annual production capacity to approximately 1.6 billion units.

The Penang site adds MEMS processing, IC preparation, and expanded test and assembly capabilities, supporting high-volume production of Syntiant’s sensor and smart audio technologies.

Syntiant develops low-power AI solutions combining sensors, neural processors and software for voice- and audio-based applications in consumer, industrial and automotive markets.

The company said the expansion aligns with Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and is supported by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and InvestPenang.