Altris partners with Draslovka to boost battery tech supply chain

Altris, a Swedish sodium-ion battery developer, and Czech specialty chemicals company Draslovka have entered into a strategic partnership to develop an industrial-scale sodium-ion cathode value chain.

Under the comprehensive agreement, the two companies will scale fully connected production of Altris’ patented sodium-ion cathode active material (CAM) at Draslovka’s facility in Kolín, Czech Republic, supplying up to 350 tonnes of CAM annually, according to a media release.

Draslovka and Altris are partnering to convert an existing line at Draslovka’s Kolín facility for production of Altris’ sodium-ion CAM, enabling rapid time-to-market and capital-efficient scale-up.

Once ramped, the line will support production of up to 350 tonnes annually — a European-controlled supply equivalent to around 175 MWh of sodium-ion cell capacity.

As part of the agreement, Draslovka is making a new in‑kind 19.3 MEUR strategic investment in Altris to co-fund the conversion of the production line in Kolín. This also secures long-term access to Draslovka’s licences, process know‑how and a jointly developed plant design for Altris. Progressing at pace, start of production is planned for late Q3 or early Q4 2026, the media release said.

“This exciting partnership with Altris is an important milestone for Draslovka, as we continue strategically investing in concrete opportunities to leverage our world class expertise in chemistry and sustainable technology,” said Pavel Brůžek, CEO of Draslovka. “By establishing a fully connected value chain production capacity in Europe, we are in a position to deliver high-quality sodium-ion solutions without relying on external links in the chain.”