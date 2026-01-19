TCS partners with AMD to drive AI adoption at scale

India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic collaboration with AMD to help enterprises scale AI adoption from pilots to production, modernise legacy environments, and build secure, high performance digital workplaces.

Under the collaboration, the two companies plan to engage on the co-development of industry specific AI and GenAI solutions by combining TCS’ domain expertise, systems integration capabilities and global innovation ecosystem with AMD’s high performance computing and AI product portfolio, TCS said in a press release.

Together, the companies will help enterprises modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, deploy AI-powered workplace solutions, and accelerate innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads.

“Our collaboration with AMD is a significant step in scaling AI for the enterprise. By combining TCS’s deep industry expertise with AMD’s high performance computing capabilities, we are enabling organisations to move from AI experimentation to AI at scale and deployment,” K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services, said. “Together, we plan to co-create industry specific Gen AI solutions, modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, and shape the next generation of intelligent workplace.”

“AI adoption is accelerating, and unlocking its potential requires a new scale of high-performance computing and deep collaboration across the industry. AMD is building the open, end-to-end compute foundation that enables AI across the enterprise,” Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, AMD, said. “Through our work with TCS, we are helping customers translate AI innovation into new growth opportunities across industries.”

TCS will work with AMD to integrate RyzenTM CPU-powered client solutions to deliver workplace transformation, while leveraging AMD EPYCTM CPUs, AMD InstinctTM GPUs, and AI accelerators to modernize hybrid cloud and high-performance computing environments. Additionally, the AMD embedded computing portfolio will help customers to drive edge innovation, inference, and industrial digitalisation through adaptive System on Chips (SoCs) and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), the press release said.