Samsung SDI teams up with KGM to develop EV battery pack tech

Samsung SDI has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korean automaker KG Mobility (KGM) to jointly develop next-generation battery pack technologies for electric vehicles.

As part of the agreement, the companies will focus on battery pack technologies using Samsung SDI’s 46-series cylindrical battery cells, while expanding collaboration on technologies to advance next-generation battery pack development. The battery packs developed through this partnership are expected to be applied in KGM’s next-generation electric vehicles in the future, Samsung SDI said in a press release.

In addition, the two companies plan to build a strategic partnership by exchanging insights on mid-to long term global battery market strategies and pursuing joint R&D efforts.

Samsung SDI’s 46-seriees cylindrical battery features high capacity high-nickel NCA cathodes and Samsung SDI’s proprietary Silicon Carbon Nanocomposite (SCN) anodes, effectively reducing swelling while extending battery lifespan. It also incorporates a tabless design that reduces internal resistance and optimizes current flow, enhancing high-power output and fast-charging performance. In addition, enhanced thermal management and advanced manufacturing processes contribute to improved safety and quality reliability, the press release said.