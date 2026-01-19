Samsung SDI teams up with KGM to develop EV battery pack tech
Samsung SDI has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korean automaker KG Mobility (KGM) to jointly develop next-generation battery pack technologies for electric vehicles.
As part of the agreement, the companies will focus on battery pack technologies using Samsung SDI’s 46-series cylindrical battery cells, while expanding collaboration on technologies to advance next-generation battery pack development. The battery packs developed through this partnership are expected to be applied in KGM’s next-generation electric vehicles in the future, Samsung SDI said in a press release.
In addition, the two companies plan to build a strategic partnership by exchanging insights on mid-to long term global battery market strategies and pursuing joint R&D efforts.
Samsung SDI’s 46-seriees cylindrical battery features high capacity high-nickel NCA cathodes and Samsung SDI’s proprietary Silicon Carbon Nanocomposite (SCN) anodes, effectively reducing swelling while extending battery lifespan. It also incorporates a tabless design that reduces internal resistance and optimizes current flow, enhancing high-power output and fast-charging performance. In addition, enhanced thermal management and advanced manufacturing processes contribute to improved safety and quality reliability, the press release said.
“This partnership once again proved the differentiated technological competitiveness of our 46-series cylindrical batteries in both Korean and global EV markets,” said a Samsung SDI official. “We will continue to strengthen our technology leadership in the next-generation global battery industry.”