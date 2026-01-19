Northern, Obeikan to develop $200M Saudi battery plant

Canadian company Northern Graphite Corporation and the Riyadh-based Obeikan Investment Group have announced that they have signed a term sheet to jointly develop and operate a large-scale Battery Anode Material facility in Yanbu Industrial City, Saudi Arabia, through a joint venture company.

The term sheet outlines the development of an approximately USD200 million BAM facility with an initial production capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year scalable over time to meet rapidly growing global demand for graphite anode materials sourced outside of China, Northern Graphite said in a news release.

The JVCo is to be majority-owned (51 percent) by Obeikan, a Saudi diversified industrial group engaged in packaging, printing, building glass, real estate and the digitalization of industrial operation processes in the Middle East and Africa, and 49 percent owned by Northern.

Construction of the facility is expected to start in 2026, with first-phase production forecast to begin in 2028. The BAM facility will be funded at the JVCo level, with Obeikan leading the organizing of local debt funding required to finance construction, development and commissioning of the Yanbu plant, the news release said. The remaining funding is to be provided as equity by the JV partners in proportion to their ownership interests and jointly through commercial banks.

“This joint venture represents a defining step in Northern’s evolution from a mining company into a fully integrated, global battery anode material producer,” said Hugues Jacquemin, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Graphite. “By partnering with Obeikan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are partnering with a well-financed and experienced industrial player, gaining scale, financing strength, and access to one of the world’s most strategically important industrial hubs, while accelerating the restart of our Okanjande mine in Namibia and advancing our broader mine-to-market strategy.”