Harmattan AI’s $200 million Series B led by Dassault

Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the integration of controlled autonomy and AI technologies into combat aviation systems. As part of this collaboration between the two French companies, Dassault is leading Harmattan AI’s USD 200 million Series B funding round, according to a media release.

The proceeds from this investment round will be used to expand the deployment of AI-enabled missions across new operational theaters, extend Harmattan AI’s product offering into new domains and scale industrial manufacturing of its ISR, drone interception and electronic warfare platforms.

“This partnership with Harmattan AI reflects our commitment to integrating high-value autonomy into the next generation of combat air systems,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. “By joining forces with a fast-moving and innovative company, we reinforce our ability to deliver the advanced capabilities required by our armed forces in the decades ahead.”

This partnership will support the development of embedded AI capabilities by Harmattan AI within Dassault’s future air combat systems (Rafale F5 and UCAS), particularly for the control of unmanned aerial systems. This collaboration supports an overarching strategy to integrate sovereign, controlled and monitored AI into Dassault Aviation combat systems, the media release said.