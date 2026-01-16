US launches “Pax Silica” initiative to secure global AI supply chains

Described by officials as the Department of State’s flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, Pax Silica seeks to align global partners in building the “AI ecosystem of tomorrow,” spanning critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

"If the 20th century ran on oil and steel, the 21st century runs on compute and the minerals that feed it. This historic declaration hails a new economic security consensus ensuring aligned partners build the AI ecosystem of tomorrow—from energy and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing and models,” said Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in the declaration.

The initiative is structured around four core pillars. First, it defines “Pax” as a symbol of peace, stability, and prosperity applied to the foundations of modern AI and computing. Second, it sets out a US-led strategic concept to build a secure, resilient, innovation-driven technology ecosystem. Third, its objectives include reducing coercive dependencies, partnering to secure global technology supply chains, addressing vulnerabilities in AI supply chains, and protecting sensitive technologies. Finally, it establishes a long-term framework to unite countries hosting advanced technology companies and unlock the economic potential of AI.

The Pax Silica declaration calls for coordinated investment in infrastructure, incentives, and joint investments while encouraging private industry and entrepreneurship to strengthen supply chains and foster economic growth. Officials also emphasised the importance of addressing “non-market practices” that undermine innovation and fair competition.

Through Pax Silica, the US aims to foster a “shared and trusted ecosystem of AI developers and vendors” to modernise legacy industries, promote fair market practices, and establish a durable economic order for AI-powered prosperity across partner nations.