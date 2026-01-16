Startup Island Taiwan partners with City of Phoenix

To accelerate the co-development of Taiwan–US startup ecosystems in AI, semiconductors and advanced technologies, Startup Island Taiwan, the national startup brand guided by Taiwan’s National Development Council (NDC), has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Phoenix, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), and Tesoro Venture Capital, in collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Building on TSMC’s expansion in Phoenix, the partnership aims to integrate Taiwan’s technological and industrial strengths with Phoenix’s robust industrial cluster to establish a long-term innovation collaboration framework, according to a press release.

“The partnership focuses on AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, photonics and AI-enabled healthcare, combining Taiwan’s strengths in technology R&D and manufacturing with Phoenix’s position as a major US hub for semiconductor and medical innovation,” Startup Island Taiwan said in a post on LinkedIn.

As the semiconductor industry becomes increasingly integrated with advanced technology applications, this MOU upgrades previous project-based collaboration by incorporating incubation and acceleration resources from partners such as Tesoro Venture Capital. With a focus on startup landing and market-driven development, the partnership aims to further advance soft-landing programs for startups, the press release said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said that Phoenix is not only a major US semiconductor hub, but also an innovation gateway integrating AI, talent and capital. She emphasized that Phoenix is well-positioned as a strategic entry point for Taiwanese startups into the US market.