IonQ, KISTI finalize deal to deliver 100-qubit quantum system

US quantum computing company IonQ has announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) and the forthcoming delivery of a 100-qubit IonQ Tempo quantum system. The finalized agreement marks a key milestone in the establishment of South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, according to a media release.

Under the agreement, IonQ will deliver its next-generation Tempo 100 quantum system to support KISTI’s hybrid quantum-classical research initiatives. The system will be integrated into the KISTI-6 ‘Hangang’ computing HPC cluster in Korea. The compute cluster will be accessible through a secure private cloud environment, enabling remote access to South Korean researchers, universities and enterprise users.

“This is a defining moment for both IonQ and South Korea, as we deploy our most advanced quantum systems to address the nation’s most significant research and innovation challenges,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “Our historic collaboration with KISTI will deliver the infrastructure, algorithms, and expertise to unlock long-term technological and economic value from IonQ leading quantum computers.”

KISTI will lead the development and operation of a quantum computing service and research platform designed to support both academic and enterprise applications. KISTI has identified IonQ as the primary quantum technology provider for the project, alongside South Korean cloud service and infrastructure provider Megazone Cloud, the media release said.