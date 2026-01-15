Ad
Teledyne acquires DD-Scientific

Teledyne Technologies has acquired DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary DD-Scientific Limited.

DD-Scientific, has been in operation since 2011 and is headquartered in Fareham, United Kingdom. The company develops and manufactures high-performance gas sensors for critical applications in industries that demand absolute accuracy. 

Applications include toxic gas detection for industrial safety, medical-grade sensors for healthcare, and trace gas sensors for ambient air quality and emissions monitoring for environmental compliance.

“Since Teledyne’s first acquisition in 2001, our environmental, industrial process and gas & flame detection instrumentation businesses have performed extremely well,” says George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “DD-Scientific adds complementary technology, including lead-free electrochemical sensors, to our range of sensors, optical gas imaging cameras and instrumentation across the power generation, petrochemical, semiconductor and medical industries.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

