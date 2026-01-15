Origin AI, NXP team up to accelerate embedded WiFi sensing

US company Origin AI has announced a strategic collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, the supplier for innovative solutions in industrial and IoT markets, to embed Origin’s WiFi Sensing software directly into NXP’s i.MX 9 applications processors and wireless tri-radio chipsets.

This endeavor fast-tracks the deployment of intelligent motion sensing into smart home devices, opening the door for powerful new services across home automation, security and energy management, according to a press release.

By optimizing Origin AI’s sensing stack directly at the chipset level, this relationship empowers customers to launch new products without redesigning hardware, shortening time to market and simplifying development.

“This collaboration gives our customers real flexibility in the marketplace. They can bring Origin-powered experiences to their existing platforms with minimal friction,” said Spencer Maid, Origin AI president and CEO. “With Origin’s software pre-integrated into NXP’s widely deployed chipsets, we’re unlocking a fast path to product innovation. It has never been easier to deliver intelligent motion sensing to consumers.”

The integration focuses on enabling embedded sensing in smart plugs, routers, lighting products and other connected home devices, leveraging WiFi infrastructure already in place, the press release said.