LTSCT partners with Andes to boost RISC-V based chip solutions

India’s L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has announced an IP License Master Agreement with Andes Technology, a Taiwanese provider of RISC-V Processor IPs.

The agreement establishes a scalable framework for long-term intellectual property (IP) collaboration and innovation enabling LTSCT to accelerate the development and commercialization of RISC-V based advanced, customized semiconductor solutions for global markets, according to a press release.

Under the terms of the agreement, key areas of alignment include the scope of intellectual property licensing, a cumulative financial structure that supports expanded modification rights, and standard legal provisions addressing confidentiality, and technical support. Together, these elements are designed to provide clarity, flexibility, and scalability as both companies pursue long-term growth and innovation together.

The IP License Master Agreement is designed with three primary objectives. First, it establishes a comprehensive legal framework to govern both current and future licensing transactions between the parties. Second, it grants LTSCT the rights required to incorporate Andes’ RISC-V technology into LTSCT’s products, thereby accelerating development and commercialization efforts. Third, the agreement introduces a structured, cumulative business model that outlines a clear progression toward broader modification rights for LTSCT as the partnership evolves, the press release said.

“This agreement lays the foundation for a strategic, long-term partnership anchored in shared priorities around innovation, operational efficiency, and disciplined execution. By pairing a clear, scalable legal framework with a forward-looking business model, we enable faster collaboration, more predictable IP deployment, and improved alignment between technology development and commercial outcomes,” Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, LTSCT, said. “This structure positions both LTSCT and Andes to deliver differentiated solutions, strengthen customer value propositions, and compete more effectively in an increasingly complex semiconductor market.”