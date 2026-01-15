Cabot signs multi-year supply agreement with PowerCo

Cabot Corporation, a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, has announced it has signed a multi-year supply agreement with PowerCo SE, a European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector.

Under the agreement, Cabot will supply its advanced conductive carbons and conductive dispersions for use in EV battery electrodes, the company said in a press release.

Cabot’s conductive formulations are high-performance materials designed to enhance battery conductivity and efficiency. They help in boosting the performance of lithium-ion batteries by enabling higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, and extended battery life, which are important performance attributes for next-generation EVs.