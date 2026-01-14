GlobalFoundries to acquire Synopsys’ processor IP business

The transaction, which was announced on January 14, is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The acquisition includes Synopsys’ ARC-V, ARC-Classic, ARC VPX-DSP and ARC NPX NPU product lines, as well as application-specific instruction set processor tools such as ASIP Designer and ASIP Programmer. The deal also covers the transfer of engineering and design teams associated with the business.

Following the completion of the transaction, the acquired assets will be integrated into MIPS, which is owned by GlobalFoundries. According to the company, the move is intended to strengthen its processor IP offering and support the development of custom silicon solutions, particularly for so-called physical AI applications.

“This acquisition doubles down on our commitment to advancing our leadership in Physical AI. By combining Synopsys’ ARC IP and MIPS technologies with GF’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are lowering the barrier for customer adoption of the essential technologies that our customers need to innovate faster for the next generation of compute and AI applications,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, in a press release. “This move will strengthen our differentiated technology roadmap and position GF to deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers that will support the expansion of AI-enabled devices into the physical world.”

Synopsys will retain its remaining design IP portfolio, which includes logic libraries, embedded memory, interface IP, security IP and subsystem solutions. The company said the divestment allows it to focus further on interface and foundation IP.

Both companies stated that they will work together during the transition period to support employees, customers and partners affected by the transaction.