ABS partners with Siemens Energy to enhance battery safety

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Siemens Energy have signed a joint development project (JDP) to advance the understanding of thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries through modeling and simulation, supporting safer and more reliable energy storage systems for the marine and offshore industries, ABS said in a press release.

The JDP brings together ABS’s technical expertise in classification, verification and standards development with Siemens Energy’s expertise in digital simulation and industrial technology innovation. The collaboration aims to create new insights into how lithium-ion battery systems behave under extreme conditions, ultimately enhancing design verification, safety assurance, and risk mitigation for next-generation applications, the press release said.

“Safety and technical assurance are at the core of what we do,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology. “By combining ABS’s experience in safety standards with Siemens Energy’s advanced modeling capabilities, we are helping the marine and offshore industries move forward with greater confidence in the design and operation of next-generation energy storage technologies.”

“Introducing advanced modeling and simulation of battery solutions is an important step toward a safer and cleaner future,” said Lars Barstad, Siemens Energy, Technology Manager Battery Systems. “It will help us in optimizing design and operational requirements for battery systems used in marine and offshore applications.”

Over the course of the project, ABS and Siemens Energy will use simulation-based validation to evaluate battery pack behavior, identify design improvements, and strengthen safety assurance across the energy storage lifecycle.