Murata opens new RFID innovation hub

The hub houses dedicated spaces for information, dissemination, demonstrations, testing, workshops, and vital research activities, enhancing Murata’s role and initiatives in the RFID space.

Equipped with RFID technology and real-world application scenarios, the establishment of the new hub enhances the value proposition for Murata’s customers and partners, providing them with an environment for co-innovation, product validation, performance testing and advanced technical training on the latest IoT and RFID solutions.

The "RFID Experience & Innovation Hub" will function as a centre for experimentation and applications and research.

“This innovative and interactive space is a testament not only to the scientific and educational collaboration with the University of Parma but also to our commitment to supporting and stimulating innovation together with the industry, our customers and partners”, says Francesco Fantoni Guerci, CEO of Murata ID Solutions, in a press release. “Our goal is to contribute to the advancement of technology. This new facility, where innovation can flourish, helps us honor that commitment. We look forward to welcoming all stakeholders to experience the Hub and collectively build the future of IoT and RFID.”

The new center is designed as a highly interactive environment that fosters both collaboration and discovery. Visitors can explore detailed RFID demonstrations tailored to several key sectors, including fashion and apparel, automotive, logistics, and healthcare, with practical showcases of various business use cases (traceability, brand protection, industry 4.0, asset management). Beyond the demo areas, the facility is equipped with several dedicated testing areas and numerous informal open meeting spaces designed to facilitate spontaneous interaction and inspiration.