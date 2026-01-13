Farnell and Fulham enter global distribution partnership

The agreement boosts Farnell’s lighting portfolio in the region, supporting engineers and buyers across commercial, industrial and architectural lighting applications.

Fulham brings more than 30 years of expertise in LED drivers, modules, emergency lighting and intelligent control systems. Headquartered in the US, the company operates globally, with manufacturing in India, supply channels in India and China, and a strong presence across Europe. Its portfolio includes indoor and outdoor LED drivers, emergency lighting systems, UV ballasts, and smart control technologies, all designed to meet key international standards, including CE, ENEC, DALI-2, and UL.

Through this partnership, Farnell will distribute Fulham’s lighting solutions globally, improving availability and access to future-ready technologies for engineers and buyers worldwide. The agreement includes Fulham’s core lighting portfolio, including emergency lighting systems, indoor LED drivers, and constant-voltage driver platforms.