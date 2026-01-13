ams OSRAM confirms talks on potential sale of business units

In an ad hoc announcement published on 12 January 2026, the Austria- and Germany-based semiconductor and lighting group said the discussions are taking place in response to market rumours. The company emphasised that any potential transaction would safeguard its Premstaetten, Austria, site over the long term.

According to ams OSRAM, any transaction would form part of the accelerated deleveraging plan announced in April 2025, which targets divestment proceeds of more than EUR 500 million

The company stated that it is currently unable to provide any assurances regarding the outcome of the discussions and that further information will be released in due course.