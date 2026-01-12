Syensqo, Axens launch Argylium to boost battery tech in Europe

Belgian research and materials company Syensqo and French energy company Axens have announced the launch of Argylium, a new company dedicated to developing and scaling up commercial demonstration of advanced materials for solid-state batteries in Europe, Syensqo said in a press release.

Building on Syensqo’s successful operation of a solid-state battery pilot line in La Rochelle, and over a decade of technology development at its State-of-the-art Paris laboratory (Aubervilliers), Argyilum will focus on accelerating the industrialization of next-generation Sulfide Solid Electrolyte materials to the next-generation All-Solid-State Batteries (ASSB).

The new company brings together Syensqo’s expertise in advanced materials with Axens Group’s expertise in process design, industrial scale-up and global operation of in-organic chemistry industrial plants, complemented by IFPEN’s renowned know-how in inorganic chemistry and expertise in oxide or sulfide divided materials at its Lyon research center, the press release said.

“The creation of Argylium represents an important step forward in bringing solid-state battery materials to market readiness,” said Thomas Canova, Head of R&I at Syensqo. “By joining forces with Axens and IFPEN, we are enhancing the chances of successfully scaling up Syensqo’s pilot innovations and contributing to advance Europe’s electrification and energy storage ambitions.”