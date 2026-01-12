SEALSQ, Kaynes SemiCon finalize deal to develop JV in India

SEALSQ Corp, a company that focuses on developing and selling semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG, has announced that it has reached a final, binding agreement with Kaynes SemiCon to establish SEALKAYNESQ Ltd, a Joint Venture in India.

The JV is being formed with the objective of developing, personalizing and deploying a Sovereign Indian Post-Quantum semiconductor platform, aligned with India’s national digital sovereignty and security priorities, and developed in direct dialogue with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the central authority responsible for India’s electronics, IT, cybersecurity, and emerging-technology strategy, SEALSQ said.

SEALKAYNESQ Ltd plans to establish a secure semiconductor design, test, and on-shore personalization center in India, with the goal of moving well beyond a conventional OSAT model to create a high-assurance industrial platform dedicated to quantum-resistant and security-critical semiconductor technologies.

The JV intends to focus on sectors where national security, data sovereignty, and regulatory compliance are paramount, including government, defense, finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and large-scale IoT ecosystems operating under Indian national security regulations, according to a media release.

The JV aims to deploy an Outsourced Semiconductor Test & Personalization (OSTP) facility within Kaynes SemiCon’s manufacturing campus in India, integrating advanced wafer and final test capabilities compliant with Common Criteria (CC) standards, secure PKI-based lifecycle key management, and native Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) embedded directly at the silicon level.

Under the agreed structure, SEALSQ will hold 51% of JV’s share capital, while Kaynes SemiCon will hold 49%, with governance shared through a five-member board.

“By combining SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor and security expertise with Kaynes SemiCon’s rapidly expanding manufacturing capabilities, the partners are building an Indian Post-Quantum semiconductor platform designed to protect critical national infrastructure for decades to come,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.