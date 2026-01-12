BOS selects Ceva’s AI DSP for next-gen ADAS platforms

Ceva has announced that South Korean fabless company BOS Semiconductors has licensed its SensPro AI DSP architecture for the Eagle-A standalone ADAS System-on-Chip (SoC).

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Ceva is a leading licensor of silicon intellectual property (SIP) DSP cores and platform solutions for the mobile handset, portable and consumer electronics markets.

Eagle-A is designed for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems, combining a high-end NPU, CPU and GPU with dedicated sensing interfaces for camera, LiDAR and radar fusion, according to a media release.

Ceva’s SensPro AI DSP is optimized for LiDAR and radar pre-processing, enabling efficient handling of raw sensor data and reducing latency in perception pipelines. BOS Semiconductors’ chiplet strategy further enhances scalability, with Eagle-A designed to work alongside the Eagle-N AI accelerator in multi-die configurations connected via UCIe and PCIe.

This approach enables OEMs to tailor compute performance for diverse ADAS and autonomous driving requirements. In addition, the modular design of BOS’s Eagle series enables flexible deployment across edge AI applications beyond automotive, such as robotics and drones, the media release said.

“Eagle-A is a next-generation SoC developed with BOS’ differentiated technology, delivering domain-level compute performance, safety, and scalability optimized for ADAS applications. Ceva’s SensPro AI DSP plays an important role in realizing these design goals and is expected to efficiently support complex sensing workloads,” said Jason Chae, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at BOS Semiconductors. “Eagle-A integrates data from cameras, LiDAR, and radar in real time to enable accurate perception for autonomous driving, further reinforcing BOS’ competitiveness in automotive AI.”