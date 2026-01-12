Bharat Forge partners with Agile to advance AI-led automation

Indian company Bharat Forge and Germany-based Agile Robots have agreed to explore a strategic collaboration to jointly explore the space of AI-driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation.

Driven by Bharat Forge’s domain expertise and Agile Robots’ intelligent robots and automation solutions, this collaboration will see the deployment of cutting-edge solutions for the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, according to a media release.

The Indo-German partnership is focused on civilian industry and manufacturing.

To this effect, the companies have signed an MoU to co-develop, set up capabilities and offer bespoke solutions in manufacturing, industrial CPG and logistics space, including existing solutions of Agile Robots for India and Southeast Asia markets; and develop and deploy state-of-the-art vision and AI based robotic solutions as one of the strategic partners to enable a fully autonomous factory, the media release said.

“This strategic Collaboration with Agile Robots is a reinforcement of Bharat Forge’s ambition to provide state-of-the-art intelligent robotic and automation solutions across multiple industries while driving manufacturing efficiencies at home,” Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited, said. “Manufacturing in India is on a steep growth path, and I am very excited that with Agile Robots we are going to deploy bespoke, modular and intelligent automation solutions across the sectors.”