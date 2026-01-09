Siemens, Nvidia expand partnership to advance AI solutions

Siemens and Nvidia have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to bring artificial intelligence into the real world. Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others’ operations, according to a press release.

To support development, Nvidia will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks and blueprints, while Siemens will commit hundreds of industrial AI experts and leading hardware and software.

“Together, we are building the Industrial AI operating system — redefining how the physical world is designed, built and run — to scale AI and create real-world impact,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “By combining Nvidia’s leadership in accelerated computing and AI platforms with Siemens’ leading hardware, software, industrial AI and data, we’re empowering customers to develop products faster with the most comprehensive digital twins, adapt production in real time and accelerate technologies from chips to AI factories.”

“Generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a new industrial revolution, transforming digital twins from passive simulations into the active intelligence of the physical world,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world’s leading industrial software with Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform to close the gap between ideas and reality — empowering industries to simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world.”

Siemens and Nvidia will work together to build AI-accelerated industrial solutions across the full lifecycle of products and production, enabling faster innovation, continuous optimization and more resilient, sustainable manufacturing. The companies aim to build the world’s first fully AI-driven, adaptive manufacturing sites globally, starting in 2026 with the Siemens Electronics Factory in Erlangen, Germany, as the first blueprint, the press release said.