IQM, Telefónica to install quantum computers in Spain

Finnish company IQM Quantum Computers and telecommunications provider Telefónica have joined forces to sign a purchase agreement with the Galician Supercomputing Center (CESGA) to install two full-stack quantum computers in Spain.

Under the agreement, IQM will deliver and install a 54-qubit IQM Radiance, designed for integration into high-performance computing centres, together with a 5-qubit IQM Spark system dedicated to education. The systems are scheduled for delivery by June 2026, according to a media release.

The deployment will expand CESGA’s advanced computing capabilities and strengthen its role as a key national and European research infrastructure.

The systems will be used by the scientific community and made accessible to leading companies across multiple industrial and research sectors, enabling experimentation with hybrid workflows that combine quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing, the media release said.

The systems will be complemented by a new supercomputer, the Finisterrae IV, which will provide additional computing power to meet needs in artificial intelligence, among others, and a data storage system that will make it possible to permanently house large amounts of data and provide more advanced data services.

“Delivering production-grade quantum infrastructure into real HPC environments is central to IQM’s mission,” said Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal, Chief Commercial Officer of IQM Quantum Computers. “By deploying our systems at CESGA, we are supporting the development of a practical quantum ecosystem in Spain and enabling researchers and industry users to begin meaningful experimentation with hybrid quantum-classical computing.”