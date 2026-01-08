Micron to break ground on New York megafab

The groundbreaking follows the completion of environmental reviews and the receipt of required permits, allowing Micron to begin site preparation and construction. The company has previously announced that the project could represent an investment of up to USD 100 billion over time.

According to Micron, the New York site is planned to include up to four fabrication plants dedicated to advanced memory manufacturing. Once fully built out, the facility would become the largest semiconductor manufacturing complex in the United States and the largest private investment in New York state history.

Micron says the megafab is intended to support growing demand for memory technologies used in AI systems and data-intensive applications.