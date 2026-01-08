Micron to break ground on New York megafab
Micron Technology will officially break ground on its planned semiconductor megafab in Onondaga County, New York, on January 16, 2026, marking the start of construction on what the company describes as the largest semiconductor manufacturing facility in US history.
The groundbreaking follows the completion of environmental reviews and the receipt of required permits, allowing Micron to begin site preparation and construction. The company has previously announced that the project could represent an investment of up to USD 100 billion over time.
According to Micron, the New York site is planned to include up to four fabrication plants dedicated to advanced memory manufacturing. Once fully built out, the facility would become the largest semiconductor manufacturing complex in the United States and the largest private investment in New York state history.
Micron says the megafab is intended to support growing demand for memory technologies used in AI systems and data-intensive applications.
“Breaking ground at Micron’s New York megafab is a pivotal moment for Micron and the United States,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, in a press release. “I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, Administrator Zeldin, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, Congressman Mannion, Congresswoman Tenney, County Executive McMahon and all of our partners in the Administration and Congress for their leadership and partnership in getting to this milestone. As the global economy enters the AI era, leadership in advanced semiconductors will be the cornerstone in innovation and economic prosperity.”