The collaboration follows a recent grant agreement between Aegis Aerospace and the Texas Space Commission to support the development of an in-space manufacturing platform. According to the companies, the initiative aims to establish a commercial facility for advanced materials manufacturing in microgravity conditions.

The project centres on the Aegis Advanced Materials Manufacturing Platform (AMMP), which is intended to demonstrate manufacturing processes enabled by the microgravity environment of low Earth orbit. United Semiconductors will contribute its semiconductor manufacturing expertise to the effort, including experience from previous experiments conducted aboard the International Space Station.

Aegis Aerospace stated that the partnership is intended to accelerate the commercialisation of in-space manufacturing and could lead to new job creation in Texas. The companies also said the platform is expected to be offered as a commercial service to customers globally.

According to the companies, the combined AMMP platform and United Semiconductors’ technologies are intended to form what they describe as the first dedicated commercial facility for in-space materials production.