Hanwha signs $4 billion deal to produce missiles in Poland

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has signed an approximately USD 4 billion executive contract with the Polish Armament Agency for the supply of Chunmoo CGR-080 guided missiles.

The contract marks the third executive agreement under the Homar-K framework. It was concluded between the Polish Armament Agency and a consortium led by Hanwha WB Advanced System, a joint venture established by Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Electronics, Hanwha said in a press release.

The CGR-080 is a 239mm caliber precision-guided missile featuring a range of 80 km and a CEP (Circular Error Probability) of 15 meters. Guided by a GPS/INS guidance system, these missiles will serve as the core ammunition for Poland’s Homar-K (Polish variant of the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System).

“This contract is a milestone based on the trust between Hanwha and Poland,” said Jae-il Son, CEO and President of Hanwha Aerospace. “Hanwha will continue to cooperate with the Polish defense industry to provide security and economic value to Poland.”

Under this contract, the guided missiles will be manufactured at a dedicated production facility within Poland operated by Hanwha WB Advanced System. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2030, the press release said.

This initiative involves technology transfer and aims to strengthen Poland’s defense capabilities by integrating local partners into the supply chain. The project is expected to create technical jobs and foster a sustainable defense ecosystem within Poland.