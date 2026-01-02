Toshiba to advance chip design with Siemens’ EDA software

Siemens has announced that Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has introduced Siemens’ electronic design automation (EDA) software to enhance its power devices and analog semiconductor development capabilities.

With this move, Toshiba aims to strengthen semiconductor innovation and accelerate the development of next-generation power devices and analog semiconductors, according to a press release.

“Toshiba has introduced Siemens’ EDA tools to advance semiconductor design sophistication and accelerate development speed and we have begun trials to strengthen our design environment using these tools, aiming to improve design accuracy in analog–digital co-design, streamline verification processes, and improving development workflows,” said Yoshinari Ojima, Senior Manager of Toshiba’s Design Engineering Development Department, IC Development Center. “Through these efforts, we will further reinforce the quality and reliability we have already established, not only in power devices and analog semiconductors but also in digital and mixed-signal semiconductors.”

“We are delighted that Toshiba has introduced a broad range of our EDA software for its power device and analog semiconductor development design flows,” said Yukio Tsuchida, vice president for Japan, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We look forward to supporting Toshiba on its journey to enhanced design excellence and to help it to deliver transformational change in its design processes with the power, precision and performance of Siemens’ EDA technology.”

Toshiba’s deployment of Siemens’ EDA tools includes advanced thermal design and analysis for 3D IC architectures; power optimization, integrity and reliability enhancement; and next-generation analog simulation acceleration, the press release said.