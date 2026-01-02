onsemi to develop next-gen GaN power devices with GF

onsemi has announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF) to develop and manufacture advanced gallium nitride (GaN) power products using GF’s state-of-the-art 200mm eMode GaN-on-silicon process, starting with 650V.

This collaboration accelerates onsemi’s roadmap for high-performance GaN devices and integrated power stages, expanding its portfolio with high-voltage products to meet the growing power demands of AI data centers, electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial systems, and aerospace, defense and security, onsemi said.

“This collaboration brings together onsemi’s system and product expertise with GlobalFoundries’ advanced GaN process to deliver new 650V power devices for high-growth markets,” said Dinesh Ramanathan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, onsemi. “Paired with our silicon drivers and controllers, these GaN products will enable customers to innovate and build smaller, more efficient power systems for AI data centers, EVs, space applications, and beyond. We are on track to begin providing samples to customers in the first half of 2026, and scale rapidly to volume production.”

“By combining our 200mm GaN-on-Si platform and US-based manufacturing with onsemi’s deep system and product expertise, we’re accelerating high-efficiency solutions and building resilient supply chains for data centers, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other critical markets,” said Mike Hogan, Chief Business Officer, GlobalFoundries. “With onsemi as a key partner, we will continue to advance GaN semiconductors that meet the evolving demands of AI, electrification, and sustainable energy.”

onsemi will pair its silicon drivers, controllers and thermally enhanced packages with GF’s 650V GaN technology platform to deliver optimized GaN devices with higher power density and efficiency. These include power supplies and DC-DC converters for AI data centers, onboard chargers and DC-DC converters for electric vehicles, solar microinverters and energy storage systems, motor drives and DC-DC converters, for industrial and aerospace, defense, and security applications.

This effort expands onsemi’s leading power semiconductor portfolio, which now includes the full spectrum of GaN technologies — from low, medium and high voltage lateral GaN to ultra high-voltage vertical GaN — enabling system designers to build next-generation power architectures that deliver more power in smaller footprints, onsemi said.