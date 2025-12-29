IOL partners with Safran to manufacture advanced systems

India Optel Limited (IOL) has signed a collaboration agreement with French company Safran Electronics & Defense for Transfer of Production of two high-precision, combat-proven systems, paving the way for their local manufacturing in India. The systems are: SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars; and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed for artillery guns and anti-drone systems, according to a media release.

Building on the MoU signed in January 2024, this new agreement confirms the commitment of both partners to manufacture and support these advanced systems in India.

Under the partnership, IOL will be responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and full life-cycle support, ensuring the systems meet the operational needs of the Indian Army.

By combining IOL’s industrial capabilities in India with Safran Electronics & Defense’s recognised expertise in high-end inertial navigation and fire-control technologies, the partnership contributes to strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem while enhancing the readiness and performance of its land forces, the media release said.