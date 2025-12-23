Mouser signs global distribution agreement with Telit Cinterion

Mouser Electronics, a US-headquartered distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products, has announced a global distribution agreement with Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, for their industrial-grade cellular, wireless communication and positioning modules for IoT and IIoT solutions, according to a media release.

“Mouser is pleased to add Telit Cinterion to our global line card,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. “Their innovative, high-performance IoT portfolio of products will greatly benefit design engineers and manufacturers. We are committed to serving the design needs of our customers and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“We’re excited to join Mouser’s list of global manufacturer partners,” commented Jitender Vohra, VP of Global Channel Sales for Telit Cinterion. “The agreement provides us with an incredible opportunity to bring our industry-leading connectivity and location solutions to Mouser’s extensive customer base. We look forward to collaborating with their team as we support customers seeking to develop the next generation of IoT and IIoT applications.”

Among the product offerings are Telit Cinterion’s LE910Q1 and LE910R1 LTE Cat 1bis modules, developed specifically to support IoT applications, including a wide range of value-oriented applications that require reliable data speed and global coverage. Cat 1bis uses existing LTE networks but operates with a single antenna, enabling more compact and simpler designs. These modules are ideal for asset tracking, vehicle telematics and remote monitoring applications, the media release said.

The ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW cellular LPWA LTE-M and NB-IoT modules are designed for IoT applications that require minimal data transmission, improved power efficiency and superior coverage quality. The ME910G1 series is ideal for global IoT applications such as smart metering, security and surveillance, point of sale, health monitoring, fleet management and asset tracking.