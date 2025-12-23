Kaynes partners with Mitsui, AOI to boost chip manufacturing

Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, has announced two strategic partnerships — with Japanese companies AOI Electronics and Mitsui — to strengthen its upcoming semiconductor manufacturing operations in India.

AOI Electronics is a provider of semiconductor backend processing and advanced packaging solutions, including panel-level packaging, legacy backend processes and wafer-level RDL.

This collaboration positions Kaynes Semicon to deliver turnkey backend semiconductor solutions to global customers across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and communication sectors, Kaynes said in a press release.

“This collaboration is a leap forward in our mission to build high-value semiconductor capabilities in India,” said Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon. “AOI’s proven excellence in backend technology strengthens our offering and significantly enhances our ability to serve the global semiconductor value chain from India.”

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a global trading and investment company headquartered in Japan, operating across diverse sectors in more than 60 countries.

Through the partnership with Mitsui, Kaynes expects to gain access to critical raw materials, including lead frames, molding compounds, die attach materials, specialty gases and semiconductor-grade chemicals, which are essential for wafer fabrication and packaging.

This supply chain collaboration is aimed at mitigating global disruptions, ensuring resilience and reliability, and supporting the creation of a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in India, the press release said.