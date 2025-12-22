Rohm partners with Tata Electronics to boost chip manufacturing

Rohm, a Japanese semiconductor and electronics manufacturer, and India’s Tata Electronics have announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for semiconductor manufacturing in India for both Indian and global markets.

This partnership aims to leverage the expertise and ecosystem of both the companies in order to expand business opportunities for both ROHM and Tata Electronics, thereby further strengthening the relationship between the semiconductor industries of Japan and India, Rohm said in a media release.

As an initial focus, Rohm and Tata Electronics will establish a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India by combining Rohm’s device technologies with the advanced backend technologies of Tata Electronics. In addition, by integrating the sales channels and networks, the partnership will create new business opportunities in the Indian market and deliver higher-value solutions to a wide range of customers, the media release said.

As the first step in this collaboration, Tata Electronics will assemble and test Rohm’s India-designed automotive-grade Nch 100V, 300A Si MOSFET in a TOLL package, targeting mass production shipments by next year. The companies will also explore co-development of high-value packaging technologies in the future. Both companies will combine efforts to market the products manufactured through this collaboration.

“With a strong legacy of quality and reliability across products for a broad range of markets, Rohm brings deep domain expertise to this partnership. Through our semiconductor assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will deliver advanced chip packaging services to support Rohm in creating products tailored for Indian and global markets,” Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said. “This partnership will go a long way in bringing in trust and resilience in the global semiconductor supply chain while also expanding our respective business opportunities.”