ICEYE, Rheinmetall win €1.7B contract for space reconnaissance

German defence company Rheinmetall and Finnish satellite firm ICEYE have received a EUR 1.7 billion order from the German military for the space sector. The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has commissioned Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions to supply the German Armed Forces with space-based reconnaissance data via exclusive access to a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE said in a press release.

To deliver this capability, Rheinmetall has partnered with ICEYE — a manufacturer and operator of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites — to establish Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions. Based in Neuss, the joint venture will provide a high volume of SAR images via its exclusive constellation, offering a comprehensive service solution that includes full operations, ground station management, and AI-driven image evaluation. The satellite constellation remains the property of Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions.

The current contract is valued at approximately EUR 1.7 billion gross. Furthermore, an extension option is part of the contract. The space-based reconnaissance data will be used, primarily, to protect the ‘Lithuania Brigade’ and secure NATO’s eastern flank, the press release said.

“We are grateful for the great trust that the Bundeswehr has placed in us in the field of space technology,” Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, said. “Modern armed forces depend on access to and control of space-based reconnaissance, communications, and mission control. As a provider of digital systems, we are working with our European partners to achieve this.”

“ICEYE is proud to support Germany and, by extension, the security of Europe through this landmark program,” Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE, said. “This historic agreement demonstrates ICEYE’s evolution from a New Space pioneer to a premier provider of mission-critical capabilities. By uniting rapid satellite production with advanced analytics, we are creating a new model for how nations secure strategic and tactical advantage from space.”

The contract runs from the end of 2025 to the end of 2030 with options to extend. The scope of delivery includes a very high number of images per day, a service that will be provided by Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions from its own sovereign constellation. Production of the first joint venture SAR satellites is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 at the company’s site in Neuss, the press release said.