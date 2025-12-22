Chang Robotics partners with OTTO to advance automation

Chang Robotics and OTTO by Rockwell Automation, the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) division of Rockwell Automation, have announced they are teaming up to accelerate automation in manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive, consumer goods, and e-commerce sectors.

This collaboration combines Chang Robotics’ expertise in deploying large-scale, complex robotic systems with OTTO’s AMR technology to deliver integrated solutions that enhance productivity, flexibility, and efficiency across North American production lines and warehouses, Rockwell said in a press release.

“Chang Robotics has worked with OTTO on some of the largest AMR deployments in manufacturing,” said Ross Barnard, CTO of Chang Robotics. “Together, we build customized solutions that meet our clients’ operational goals with reliability, scalability, and flexibility—especially as volumes shift and operations evolve.”

“Our joint solutions will directly address labor shortages, improve safety, and support the industry’s shift toward more agile production systems,” said Dave Levihn, Global Partner Program Manager at OTTO by Rockwell Automation. “This partnership is a major step forward in helping manufacturers future-proof their operations.”

OTTO provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. In October 2023, OTTO was acquired by Rockwell Automation.