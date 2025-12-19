Qualcomm completes acquisition of Alphawave Semi ahead of schedule

Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi, will now lead Qualcomm’s data centre business.

"Alphawave Semi’s expertise in high-speed connectivity technologies complements our Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU processors," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, in a press release. "Qualcomm delivers high-performance, energy-efficient compute and AI solutions, and the addition of Alphawave’s technologies will strengthen our platforms and optimise performance for next-generation AI data centres."

Alphawave Semi specialises in high-speed wired connectivity and custom silicon, including connectivity products and chiplets that enable faster, more reliable data transfer with improved energy efficiency. The company’s technologies support key infrastructure across high-growth areas such as data centres, AI, networking, and data storage.

Pialis added, “Joining Qualcomm marks an exciting new chapter for Alphawave Semi. We’re ready to bring our leadership in high-speed connectivity and custom silicon to help shape the future of data centre innovation.”

The acquisition positions Qualcomm to expand its portfolio in data centre solutions, complementing its existing CPU and NPU offerings and addressing growing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI compute infrastructure.