Panasonic to supply lithium-ion batteries for Zoox robotaxis

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Zoox, the Amazon-owned autonomous ride-hailing company, to supply cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells to power its robotaxi fleet deployments.

Under the multi-year agreement, Panasonic Energy will deliver its latest 2170 battery cells beginning in early 2026 to support Zoox’s growing robotaxi service and operations, Panasonic said in a press release.

Zoox has created a purpose-built robotaxi and recently opened its first robotaxi serial production facility in Hayward, California, to produce these vehicles at scale. The company also launched its robotaxi ride-hailing service in Las Vegas.

As of September 2025, Panasonic Energy had supplied approximately 20 billion lithium-ion EV battery cells globally, equivalent to powering 4 million EVs, the company said. Supply of these advanced cells will start from Japan and is planned to expand to Panasonic Energy’s Kansas factory in the near future.

According to the recent market report by Grand View Research, the US robotaxi market, valued at roughly USD 0.45 billion in 2024, is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 70% through 2030, fueled by progressive urban policy initiatives in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Miami, the press release said.

“This represents a pivotal step for Panasonic Energy with the opportunity to contribute towards the next generation of mobility innovation,” Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy, said. “Zoox is reshaping urban transportation and Panasonic Energy is helping power these robotaxis for a safer, more sustainable, and connected future.”