BMW Group, Encory launch direct recycling for batteries

The new Cell Recycling Competence Center (CRCC) in Salching in Lower Bavaria (Germany) has now been officially commissioned, marking a step forward in implementing innovative direct recycling as a joint project between the BMW Group and Encory GmbH.

For construction and operation of the new Competence Center, the BMW Group and Encory are relying on regional partners, according to a press release.

Direct recycling allows residual materials from battery cell production, including complete battery cells, to be mechanically dismantled. The raw materials are not entirely reverted to their original state, but are instead “directly” fed back into the cell production cycle. This direct recycling methodology, developed by experts from the BMW Group, therefore eliminates the conventional, energy-intensive chemical or thermal processing previously required, the press release said.

At the new CRCC, direct recycling will be scaled up and introduced in stages until, once fully operational, the annual volume of battery cell material recycled will be in the mid-double-digit tonne range. Going forward, the recovered raw materials will be directly reused in pilot production of battery cells at the company’s own Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf.

“Our direct recycling process puts us at the forefront of the industry,” said Markus Fallböhmer, SVP of Battery Production at BMW AG. “This technology has tremendous potential to further optimise battery cell production.” It is also conceivable that, for the first time, cell manufacturers could be enabled to use direct recycling in series production.

An existing hall in Salching in Lower Bavaria (Straubing-Bogen district) will be used for the new Competence Center. While the Competence Center will be built and operated by Encory GmbH, the intellectual property for the recycling method is fully owned by the BMW Group.

As a joint venture between the BMW Group and the Interzero Group, Encory will develop and implement logistics and consulting solutions, including for recovery, recycling and reconditioning of vehicle components. Both partners hold a 50-percent stake in the company. The new Competence Center will employ about 20 people.