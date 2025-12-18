TI starts production at new 300mm semiconductor fab in Texas

The facility, known as SM1, is TI’s latest wafer fab and comes online approximately three and a half years after construction began. Company executives marked the start of production together with local and state officials at an opening ceremony in North Texas on 17 December.

According to Texas Instruments, the SM1 fab will ramp production in line with customer demand and is expected, at full scale, to produce tens of millions of semiconductor chips per day. The chips are intended for use across a broad range of applications, including consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial equipment, medical devices and data infrastructure.

Texas Instruments is a major manufacturer of analog and embedded processing semiconductors, which are widely used in electronic systems. The company stated that the expansion of its 300mm manufacturing capacity is intended to support long-term supply for its customers. TI operates its own manufacturing, process technology and packaging facilities.