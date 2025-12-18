Avnet Silica enters new franchise agreement with DeepX
Avnet Silica has entered into a new franchise agreement with DeepX, a South Korea-based hardware and software manufacturer specialising in highly efficient, powerful AI semiconductor technology.
As engineers look to deploy more sophisticated AI workloads at the Edge, they face the critical challenge of delivering high-performance intelligence within strict power and thermal limits. To solve this dilemma, they require access to scalable hardware solutions that bridge the gap between low-power microcontrollers and energy-intensive GPUs.
This new partnership bolsters Avnet Silica's AI offering and addresses growing customer demand for high-performance, ultra-low-power AI solutions designed for the Edge. Customers across the EMEA region can now access DeepX's solutions, which are designed for intensive next-gen embedded applications, including smart city infrastructure, autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), machine vision, smart factories, and autonomous vehicles.
“We are continually focused on helping our customers bridge the gap between high-performance AI demands and the realities of constrained power budgets at the Edge,” said Michaël Uyttersprot, Manager System Solutions, AI/ML & Vision System Solutions at Avnet Silica, in a press release. “DeepX delivers the essential NPU architecture and efficiency required to deploy sophisticated models in power- and thermal-sensitive environments, significantly enhancing the options across our existing linecard.”