Avnet Silica enters new franchise agreement with DeepX

As engineers look to deploy more sophisticated AI workloads at the Edge, they face the critical challenge of delivering high-performance intelligence within strict power and thermal limits. To solve this dilemma, they require access to scalable hardware solutions that bridge the gap between low-power microcontrollers and energy-intensive GPUs.

This new partnership bolsters Avnet Silica's AI offering and addresses growing customer demand for high-performance, ultra-low-power AI solutions designed for the Edge. Customers across the EMEA region can now access DeepX's solutions, which are designed for intensive next-gen embedded applications, including smart city infrastructure, autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), machine vision, smart factories, and autonomous vehicles.