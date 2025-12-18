ASMPT secures orders for 19 TCB tools for AI chip production

The company said it is the sole supplier and process-of-record for C2S TCB solutions for this customer. The newly ordered systems will be used in high-volume manufacturing and are intended to support next-generation logic devices as chip and compound die sizes increase.

ASMPT said the deal reflects continued customer confidence in its TCB technology and production capabilities, and it expects the customer relationship to generate additional orders over time.

ASMPT’s TCB portfolio includes solutions for chip-on-wafer, chip-on-substrate and high-bandwidth memory applications. The company said it currently has more than 500 TCB tools installed worldwide.

"The TCB market is experiencing transformational growth driven by AI and HPC applications," said Robin Ng, Group CEO, ASMPT, in a press release. "Our comprehensive technology portfolio spanning chip-on-wafer, chip-on-substrate, and HBM applications positions ASMPT uniquely to support our customers' most demanding advanced packaging roadmaps. This latest win validates our technology leadership and highlights the market's recognition of our ability to deliver production-ready, scalable platforms."

According to ASMPT, it expects to capture between 35% and 40% of the global TCB market. The company has previously projected that the total addressable market for TCB equipment will exceed USD 1 billion by 2027, citing increased investment across the AI semiconductor ecosystem.