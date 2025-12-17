Rangsons wins long-term Airbus contract for A320 components

Indian aerospace and defence solutions firm Rangsons Aerospace has announced that it has secured a long-term award with Airbus. Rangsons will manufacture critical aviation tubes and duct assemblies for the Airbus A320 family, Rangsons said in a post on LinkedIn.

“This award reflects our long-standing commitment to quality, operational excellence, and customer trust,” said Pavan Ranga, Managing Director and CEO of Rangsons Aerospace. “We are proud to embark on this journey with Airbus and contribute meaningfully to their global aerostructures programs.”

Headquartered in Mysore in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Rangsons specialises in addressing critical aerospace and defence system requirements through a diversified product portfolio with a fully integrated ecosystem of design, manufacturing, special processes, testing and qualification. The company’s capabilities span areas like fluid distribution systems, communications systems and thermal management systems.