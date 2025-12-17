NVIDIA acquires Slurm developer SchedMD

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Nvidia said it will continue to develop and distribute Slurm as open-source, vendor-neutral software, maintaining its availability across a range of hardware and software platforms. Slurm is used to manage and schedule computing workloads on large clusters, allocating resources for parallel tasks in HPC and AI environments.

SchedMD’s Slurm software is among the most widely deployed workload managers in supercomputing. According to Nvidia, Slurm is used in more than half of the top 10 and top 100 systems listed in the TOP500 list of supercomputers. The software is also used by developers of large AI models to manage training and inference workloads.

Nvidia said the acquisition builds on a collaboration with SchedMD that has spanned more than a decade. The company plans to continue investing in Slurm’s development to support growing computational demands as clusters increase in size and complexity.

The acquisition reflects Nvidia's broader push to expand its role in AI and HPC infrastructure while maintaining support for open-source tools.